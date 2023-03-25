The technical commissioner wants to apply himself and try to learn the language to communicate.

Jurgen Klinsman his adventure on the bench will begin in these hours South Korea as coach. The Asian team will face Colombia in a friendly match. The former German forward spoke at a press conference about his difficulties in approaching the new language: “For the first time I don’t speak the language of the country where I am and it’s difficult for me”.

At the same time, communication with the players is taking place thanks to a third person, the interpreter: “I don’t want to overload or drive my interpreter crazy. I have decided that I want to learn Korean and have already started taking lessons and will continue. I love foreign languages,” he explained Klinsman.

As reported by the Korean press, the predecessor of the German head coach, Paulo Bento, had not applied himself to learning so this desire of the new coach is undoubtedly much appreciated. See also Two American coaches will give soccer clinic this Tuesday in Bogotá

We’ll see how the experience of the new CT goes both in the field and with the language…

March 24, 2023 (change March 24, 2023 | 12:50)

