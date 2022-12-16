The unions redouble the mobilizations with the aim of getting the employers to give in with the wage increases
Add and continue. It’s been 14 years since the regional hospitality agreement became ultra-active and a tortuous road to nowhere was opened. With a pandemic and its corresponding crisis in between, when it seemed that the agreement would be channeled thanks to mediation, again two little steps back. The unions are mobilized and the p
#protests #continue #sign #resuming #negotiations #hospitality #industry
Leave a Reply