henry cavill gave life to Superman for the first time in “Man of steel” 9 years ago. Not only did he reinvent DC Comics’ most iconic superhero and it was a huge success, but he won the hearts of fans who hoped to see him in more productions.

To the surprise of the fandom, the actor distanced himself from the DCEU after “Justice League” because they had no plans for his character. After a long time, he had a special appearance in “Black Adam”, confirming that we would see him again with the characteristic red and blue.

However, a meeting an important meeting with the new head honcho of DC Films, James Gunn, ended with the firing of Cavill who was very excited to return as Superman. As expected, the news was not well received by fans on social networks.

Fans call for James Gunn’s resignation. Photo: Twitter capture

Through Twitter, the director defended himself against the attacks and explained why Henry Cavill was removed from the franchise: “Our story will focus on an early stage in Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by him.” .

Although the actor will not be here now, the door for his return remains ajar. “But we just had an important meeting with Henry and we’re huge fans, and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future,” he concluded.