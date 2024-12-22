The protagonist of the Lottery advertisement celebrates El Gordo: “Yesterday I passed through this administration and blew as if distributing luck”

This year the announcement of the Christmas Lottery has been able to bring luck to La Rioja. And the protagonist, Julián, had been played by the amateur actor from La Rioja, Amadeo Marín, who of course has not hesitated to approach administration number 6 in the center of Logroño, which has sold the Gordo in its entirety, number 72,480. “I want to think that I have brought luck to La Rioja,” he said excitedly.

In addition, he told an anecdote that last night he passed by this Loterías sales point on Muro del Carmen Street and was surprised that there were still people waiting in line to buy the last tenths. “And as a joke, he blew on my hand as if spreading luck,” he told journalists, imitating the gesture.

The actor, protagonist of this year’s Christmas lottery announcement, the Riojan from Villamediana de Iregua, Amadeo Marín, has approached administration number 6 of Logroño, known as ‘María del Carmen’ lotteries, which has sold ‘El This year’s Gordo’, 72.48, said that “I want to think that I have brought luck to La Rioja.”

In fact, he recalled that three days after the announcement was made public “a Primitiva played in my town – endowed with more than 10 million euros – and now ‘El Gordo’, the next thing I don’t know is going to be.” Laughingly, he noted that “I don’t know if I got anything, but I hope the winners share something; I let it fall”, remembering the spirit of the advertisement, in which many people come together to share a tenth with him.

Marín, an amateur actor, has pointed out that “when they told me that the Gordo Prize had played in La Rioja, I thought it was a joke.” He has acknowledged that the first promotional photo of the advertisement was taken together with the administration that distributed the first prize.