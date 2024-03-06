According to a report, one of the Big names competing in the latest edition of the Sanremo Festival could become one of the contestants on the reality show

According to some rumors which are becoming more and more insistent, Saint John could become a new competitor of The Island of the Famous 2024. Vladimir Luxuria, who took the place of Ilary Blasi, is apparently selecting the new castaways and among the latter he also chose the former competitor of Friends by Maria De Filippi. Let's find out all the details together!

Without any shadow of a doubt, San Giovanni is one of singers the most loved and talked about emerging artists in the world of Italian music. After participating in the competition at Sanremo Festival 2024the artist could land as competitor in the new edition of The Island of the Famous.

To spread such indiscretion it was Deianira Marzano through a post published on her Instagram profile. In detail, a user would have reported to the well-known influencer that San Giovanni would have received the proposal to participate in the reality show broadcast on Canale Cinque. However, he himself would have refused without explaining the reasons.

We are currently not aware of the reliability of this news as neither the new presenter Vladimir Luxuria nor San Giovanni have released official statements regarding the issue. Meanwhile, others have emerged on the web alleged names of those who could land in Honduras: Joe Bastianich, Alan Friedman and the dancer Samuel Peron.

Saint John on the difficult period

Recently, St. John announced its decision to step away from the spotlight for a while. With these words the former student of Friends by Maria De Filippi stated that she is going through a particular period in her life: