We live in a world of repercussions, and while Netflix has taken note of the Hudgens Paradox, not enough has been done about how these revelations affect all the other interconnected Christmas movies on the platform. For example, a character from The Holiday Calendar of 2018, reproduces A Christmas Prince on television; So, the kingdom of Aldovia also exists within the world of The Christmas calendar. Therefore, it is logical that The Christmas calendar is also a true story within the NCCU, which should worry any logically minded person, because the film is about a wooden advent calendar that predicts the future and has the ability to open its own doors.

Now, if time-traveling knights and gypsy calendars exist in the same universe as the movies A Christmas prince and princess exchange, This creates some disturbing and alarming problems. For example, in the sequel to A Christmas Prince: Royal Weddingthe Aldovian population goes on strike because the kingdom is going through economic difficulties. If magic and time travel are proven to exist, then Kings Amber and Richard are terribly cruel monarchs who deprive their subjects of improving their quality of life. At the very least, they could have invested in a magical advent calendar to predict the economic turbulence of the fourth quarter.

A Christmas Prince. Netflix

Fortunately, mapping the NCCU in this way helps explain A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby 2019. In the film, Queen Amber fears that a deadly curse will fall on her firstborn, she is so scared that she faints in front of other dignitaries. In a universe where magical calendars, time-traveling knights, and witches don’t exist, Amber’s behavior is out of character.

And the rest of Netflix’s Christmas proposals?

In A Christmas Inheritance of 2017, it is also seen The Christmas calendar like on television princess exchange, due to the lack of additional connections we can assume that this is still, both in real life and the NCCU, a simple fictional Christmas movie; thank you so much. This is a great relief, because at a certain point in time Christmas heritage, the protagonist marvels at her partner’s magnificent work of art, worthy of auction.

The Netflix Christmas Cinematic Universe is a place where it is completely normal and not at all notable if four women have exactly the same face. It’s a place where police brutality has yet to be eradicated, a place where magic and time travel exist, but both are considered less “shocking” than a woman wearing a prom dress and Converse. And it will get stranger and stranger. To date, there are dozens of Netflix original Christmas moviesbut as the giant of the streaming As it continues to grow, the NCCU’s tangled plots will only become more complicated. The possibilities are endless.

