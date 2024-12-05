It will be located at number 104 Real de Pinto Avenue and will have 4,835 square meters distributed over three floors.

12/05/2024



Updated at 7:47 p.m.





The vice mayor and municipal spokesperson, Inma Sanz, reported this morning at a press conference after the Government Board about the construction of a new comprehensive Municipal Police station in the district of Villaverde, at number 104 Avenida …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only