More steps to make the new La Romareda football stadium a reality. The economic proposal presented by the UTE formed by OHL and Altuna y Uría has been the best of those presented by assuming a savings of 14 million of euros on the 138.5 million euros (without VAT, which is deductible) provided for in the tender. That is, their offer amounts to 124.5 million euros.

The proposal from OHL and Altuna y Uría has been more favorable than the offers presented by other companies that were also applying for the construction of the new football stadium, such as the UTE Constructora San José and Copasa and the proposal by FCC Construcciones and FCC Industrial e Infraestructuras Energéticas SAU. In the case of Ferrovial, the company withdrew despite initially showing interest.

However, now, The Nueva Romareda company must ratify this proposal and make official the awarding of the works, which could occur as early as this Friday.

It should be remembered that this step and the awarding of the works this December is necessary in order to meet the deadlines and reach the 2030 World Cup with the works fully completed.

In order to promote the entire management, recently, both the Zaragoza City Council and the Government of Aragon announced a contribution of 72 million euros of public money.

Once this step has been taken, three minor contracts remain to be obtained for an estimated amount of 10 million euros for, for example, the new grass, technology and seats.

Until now, the entire operation of the football stadium, including the move to the north parking lot, amounted to 169 million euros. Now, if the proposal of the OHL and Altuna y Uría joint venture finally goes ahead, the amount will be reduced.