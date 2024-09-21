Ciudad Juarez.– The General Directorate of Civil Protection carries out an average of 60 procedures per day in security measures to prevent, reduce and control the risks of disasters in businesses, maquiladoras, daycare centers and others, through its Risk Management and Regulatory areas.

Among their duties are inspecting maquiladoras, pallet factories, daycare centers and other sites, said the head of the Civil Protection Office, Sergio Rodríguez.

In the context of the National Civil Protection Day, 35 employees of the department attended a breakfast yesterday led by the municipal president Cruz Pérez Cuéllar.

In addition, four workers received recognition for their seniority: Enrique Meléndez, for 13 years; Vanesa López, for 17 years; Armando Gallegos, for 17 years, and Juan Felipe Rodríguez for 18 years.

The head of the Regulatory Department, Jesús David Chávez, explained that between the two areas of the agency they issue 30 different procedures for security measures with the mission of preventing, reducing and controlling the risks of disasters.

The Regulatory Department carries out 20 procedures, including security inspections for Operating Licenses for businesses and establishments of different commercial lines, with which seven thousand visits are made per year.

The high-risk zone report, requested by the taxpayer to regularize properties, is also issued, as is the safety inspection for explosives and the burning of fireworks.

“We have the Safe Summer program, which is the certification of lifeguards for pool, spa and recreational center staff,” he said.

He noted that they also offer security inspections at entertainment events. The last one was the Grito de Independencia in El Punto, where more than 50 thousand citizens attended and there was no incident.

The other Risk Management department is tasked with inspecting the manufacturing industry, which consists of more than 300 maquiladoras that generate approximately 300,000 jobs, he said. They also inspect recycling plants, palletizing plants, hospitals, daycare centers and educational centers, Chavez said.

