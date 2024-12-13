Saray, daughter of one of the missing in the DANAconnected live on conspiranoidswhere Jokin Castellón asked him about the funeral for the victims which was held a few days ago in Valencia. “I I wasn’tI played it a little on television, but I took it off,” the woman said.

“It seemed offensive to the families, since It seemed like a complete whitewash for the politicians.“, he criticized the act. “The families or anyone were not notified, it was by and for the politicians,” he stressed, although he had to take into account that the funeral was organized by the Archbishopric.

Saray was left with a very bad feeling after that. “It did double damage to the families, because we want those who have not acted as they should, to pay for it,” he ruled. “It’s like a murderer goes to his victim’s funeral.“, he compared, pointing to the kings and politicians.

He also decided to point the finger at Government: “I don’t know why we want so many people governing, yes together they can’t make a brain to think and to organize action protocols”.

Saray Ruiz, meanwhile, continues waiting for his father appears since October 29the day that DANA hit the Valencian Community and took with it more than 200 victims and thousands of homes with it.