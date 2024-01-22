The astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and for collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are Prodigy Child's horoscopes for January 2.

The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; He is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions in his Official site Infant prodigy: Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

Relationships will be the key to your success, If you are transparent in your communication you will see good results, both intellectually and spiritually. It is a great day to enjoy a romantic moment, visit places that inspire you and revive the flame of passion.

Taurus

They are on a good streak financially, There are great possibilities of increasing your income through inheritance or business. A person close to you will surprise you with expensive gifts, but you don't have to tell your intimate secrets to everyone.

Gemini

Love will be the key today, a special person will be on your mind all day. If you want to rekindle the romance, don't leave it in words and take action. Stay away from those who only want to generate conflicts.

Cancer

Their mood will be mixed, there will be moments of great enthusiasm and others in which melancholy will invade them, they have to remain calm. This is not the time to bet on big projects, They might not be successful, it is best that they meditate and find their inner peace.

Leo

Your social life will bring you peace, you will know how to express yourself with kindness and you will improve your environment, but be Be careful not to confuse temporary relationships and friendships, That will only cause problems for them.

Virgo

Their desire for success will lead them to design the perfect plan to achieve their goals. Your loved ones need you, They may want to expand their circle of friends, but for now it is best to pay attention to those who have always been by their side.

Pound

They will feel great desire to expand their intellectual horizons, In the midst of all their daily responsibilities, they find a way to visit places that inspire and enrich them, they will find people who will share their interests.

The astrologer, famous for his accurate predictions, shares what's in store for each zodiac sign today. Photo: YouTube / Child Prodigy

Scorpion

Implement the strategy you outlined to achieve your goals, Whether in love or business, everything is in your favorJust be careful not to play deceptively, your cunning will be positive, but honesty will always be better.

Sagittarius

It's a great time to have important conversations with your partner, Your words will arouse curiosity and desire, but be careful, they could evoke past loves and stop you from focusing on what you have next to you.

Capricorn

Today you will enjoy activities that will strengthen your spirit and help you adopt healthy habits to be better physically. Don't let the doubts in your head affect your well-being.

Aquarium

Their positive energy will make them shine in their social circle. It's a good time for a makeover, go for a new haircut, another style of dress, or whatever it takes to highlight your attributes.

Pisces

They will remember moments from the past that will bring them happiness, it will be the perfect moment to thank the people who have always given them their love and support, Be honest and don't be afraid to express your emotions.