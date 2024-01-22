HS Turku | The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of a four-meter wave – This is how it affects Swedish ships

There is a storm at sea and it also affects the Swedish ships.

Weather Institute warns mariners of strong gusty winds and heavy waves. It has issued a storm warning for the Archipelago Sea, the North Baltic Sea, the Åland Sea and the Selkä Sea.

“The gusts were at their worst on Monday around noon, and they can still blow up to 23 m/s,” says the meteorologist on duty Tuomo Bergman.

According to him, the storm in the Baltic Sea subsides momentarily in the afternoon, but reaches again between six and nine in the evening.

Weather conditions may make shipping difficult, as the significant wave height will exceed four meters on Monday and the strong wind will blow in gusts at least until Monday evening.

As well as Finnlines' communications manager Heidi ÖsterbergViking Line's director of communications Johanna Boijer-Svahnström that Tallink Silja Oy's communications director Marika Nöjd state that ships may not be able to stop in Åland.

The decision regarding the Monday evening route for Finnlines' ships from Naantal to Långnäs and from there to Kapellskär, Finnsirius and Finnswan, is still unclear.

“We are watching the situation. It is possible that the ships skip Långnäs and drive directly to the terminal ports. On Monday afternoon, the port was passed. Safety comes first, and if necessary, we leave the port in between,” says Österberg.

He adds that the customers have received advance warning of a possible route deviation.

Boijer-Svahnström says by email that Viking Grace and Viking Glory drove past Åland on Monday.

He says that the day or picnic cruises were not run on Monday, but that was not due to the storm, but due to planned maintenance work. Customers were previously informed that Viking Glory runs through Långnäs instead of Mariehamn on both Monday and Tuesday.

Silja Serenade and Baltic Princess have also left the Åland stop between Sunday and Monday night and Monday afternoon.

“It may be that Åland will be bypassed on the night between Monday and Tuesday as well. The final decision on this is only made an hour or two before the stop,” says Marika Nöjd.

Meteorological Institute wave and wind warnings are valid at least until Monday evening.

Heidi Österberg says that the route of Finnlines' ships between Finland and Sweden mainly runs in the archipelago, which is not hit by a four-meter wave and thus feels as bad and rocking as in the open sea.

He has not heard that customers have given feedback about the stormy sea voyage.

Boijer-Svahnström according to the current raging storm is not exceptional and does not require special measures:

“We monitor the situation and react accordingly. The captains decide on the traffic. This is not an unusual situation. There is a storm mother every year,” he writes.