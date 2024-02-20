Astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and by collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day it offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are the horoscopes of the Prodigy Child for the week of February 19 to 23

The Dominican Víctor Florencio, who began to have visions since he was about eight years old, He has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic advisor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts, he is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned Mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Infant prodigy: Spiritualism and Mysticism, where he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

This week secrets will be revealed. They could meet someone who has a mysterious life, their interest in research will lead them to discover fascinating facts.

Taurus

It will be a week of hope and positive situations, Get close to people who have good energy. They will be able to face the world with a new vision.

Gemini

Success will come in all aspects of your life, especially on the topic of money through donations, gifts or a salary increase. They will feel confident in themselves, enjoy the moment and prosperity.

Cancer

New opportunities arrive to apply your wisdom, They will have to face obstacles to resolve issues of the past, but you must trust yourself and be open to the possibilities.

Leo

This week will be one of positive growth in your intimate life, You will be able to delve deeper into your desires with your partner. Success will also come in the area of ​​business and the opportunity to earn more money.

Virgo

You will be able to associate yourself with a person who will be loyal and honest with you. They will start a new relationship or get married, which will bring them happiness and prosperity. They are close to obtaining stability and harmony.

Pound

If you achieve your inner peace, you will also have good health. They will receive advice from a wise or elder person. They must be more in contact with nature, especially with the water element to find their well-being.

Scorpion

There comes a moment of realization for various aspects of your life, there will be balance, beauty and plenitude. It is time for you to enjoy, celebrate and take advantage of this stage of happiness.

Prodigy Child's horoscopes for the week. Photo: Instagram @ninoprodigio

Sagittarius

They will realize how much their loved ones love them and protect them, they will feel safe and calm. They will be able to put into practice a family project that they have been thinking about for a long time, it will be successful.

Capricorn

You will receive important news that implies a change in your life. If you dedicate yourself to something related to writing or communication, perhaps you will be the bearers of that surprise. They have to pay attention to the signs and prepare for what is coming.

Aquarium

You will feel very energetic, you will have strength and resistance to achieve your prosperity, but you will have to make an effort. A male figure will provide them with security.

Pisces

Success, well-being and wealth will come in all aspects of your life. They will feel full of energy, will be more independent and will look for activities that will make them happy.