In a clinic in Rome, a woman fled after buttock surgery. Without paying, but with drainage. The attending doctor is stunned.

Rome – Cosmetic surgeries are becoming more and more common – and of course they also cost a lot. Too much, a lady apparently thought after a butt lift in an Italian outpatient clinic. She quickly fled with the drains without paying the corresponding bill. The treating doctor is also a TikTok star and made the case public on social networks.

Professor Maximilian Catenacci usually explains to his followers on social networks how different beauty surgeries work or analyzes the latest aesthetic changes of well-known people. Via Facebook The professor at the University of Camerino has now made public an unusual case from his practice in Rome. He writes there with amusement: “Escape from Alcatraz? We have an escape from the clinic with drains!”

On February 13, a 38-year-old woman was treated by him for a buttock lift with buttock implants, said Professor Maximilian Catenacci. However, the woman with the initials AF, as Catenacci describes on Facebook, simply “left without paying the bill for the nursing home, the buttock prostheses I inserted and the entire surgical team” the morning after the six-hour operation under general anesthesia.

His assumption: “…to avoid paying the bill or because she was in a hurry to celebrate Valentine's Day with drains in tow.” The whole thing even seems to have been planned, because the medical staff watched the woman as she moved into a car that picked her up from the clinic, the Italian newspaper reports Il Messaggero.

Followers horrified by the escape

Apart from the financial losses, such an escape after buttock surgery poses health risks for the Italian woman. The comments on the post are mixed with concern and horror. Someone commented: “The lady is taking a lot of risks, especially with the drains….. a nice infection”. A woman added: “Where will she go to unclog the drains? If you don't have money, don't do such an operation. Above all, risk your own health! I am at a loss for words.”

Normally, patients have to remain under observation in the outpatient clinic for a few days after such an operation. The healing process is individual, but it is not complete even after discharge: In addition to the wound dressings, compression pants must be worn and sitting should be avoided if possible, writes the Klinik am Rhein, for example, about butt lifts.

Police are investigating unpaid bottom surgery and hospital escape

Ultimately, the clinic team had no choice but to call the police. Prof. Maximilian Catenacci explained that they spent “hours at the state police” “reporting the entire incident and preparing the documents to be sent to the public prosecutor.” The state police are investigating. The doctor documented this with a photo of two police officers in his practice.

Escape from the hospital after buttock surgery: From now on only payment in advance

The result of the whole campaign: From now on, all patients in Catenacci's practice have to pay the cost estimates at least 48 hours before the planned operation date. The costs for such an operation are always individual, but only for a classic buttock lift in Germany start at around 3,500 euros mybody.de reported. The professor also ironically added in his Facebook post: “The next patient who asks me whether this type of operation is painful, I will contact the head nurse at my clinic directly so that she can receive a detailed description of the aftercare. “ (jh)