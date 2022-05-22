California.- The average price of gasoline normal in the United States increased by 33 cents the last two weeks, at $4.71 per gallon (3.78 liters).

Trilby Lundberg, an analyst at Lundberg Survey, explained that the rise was due to higher oil prices and the decrease in gasoline reserves.

The average price of gasoline it is $1.61 above where it was a year ago.

At the national level, the highest price was in the San Francisco Bay with $6.20 a gallon. The lowest was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.92 a gallon.

The average price of diesel increased by 9 cents the past two weeks, at $5.66 a gallon.