Kylian Mbappé assumed the disappointment of Real Madrid for having extended his commitment to Paris Saint Germainwas grateful to Florentino Pérez, president of the white club, and stressed that will be the “first Madrid fan” in the Champions League final next Saturday against Liverpool.

‘I understand your disappointment’

In a letter published on social networks, the Parisian player stated that he feels “lucky to be the desire of an institution” like Real Madrid, although he insisted on his happiness at being able to play in France.

“I also wanted to sincerely thank Real Madrid and its president Florentino Pérez. I recognize the luck and privilege I had of being the wish of such an institution”Mbappe said.

“I understand your disappointment. I will be your first fan in the Champions League final, in Paris. At home,” added the French player.

“I am very happy to be able to continue playing in France, the country where I was born, grew up and developed. And that gives me the opportunity to pursue my dreams,” he stressed.

Kylian Mbappé, who will offer a press conference on Monday to explain everything that happened, began his letter on social networks as follows: “Since I was a child, instead of dreaming of my life, I prefer to live my dream. It is a choice , a beginning and a privilege. Since I was a child, I have tried to advance from challenge to challenge.”

“Since I was a child, I have been building a path to the top, whatever it may be, but always with a guide, framework and others in mind. Since I was a child, I have been driven by the same passion and the same ambition. This sometimes leads to misunderstandings, but I accept this frankness, which is my own form of courtesy,” he added.

“I have decided to extend my contract with Paris Saint-Germain. I am convinced that here I can continue to grow within a club that gives you all the means to reach the top. I want to thank the president, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, for his trust , his listening and his patience,” he said.

“I also want to thank all the Paris Saint-Germain fans, in France and around the world, for their countless displays of affection, especially in recent months.”concluded the French player, who extended his commitment for the next three years.

