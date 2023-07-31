Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Today, the Belgian leg of the President’s Cup series for purebred Arabian horses, hosted by Wellington Racecourse in Ostend, is witnessing heavy-caliber confrontations between a group of elite horses, who announced the challenge in the summit position, which is being held within the races of the thirtieth edition of the precious Cup.

The precious cup race series continues its impressive successes in all its rounds on European tracks, in light of the attention and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, in support of plans to encourage the acquisition and care of purebred Arabian horses and raise them in all respects. countries of the world, as an extension of the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.

The Belgian station is the fifth in Europe after France, Italy, Poland and Sweden, and the seventh in total stations after its second stop was held in America.

The horses participating in the race, which is held for a distance of 1800 meters in the third category for horses of four years of age and over, are led by “Al-Shahaniya ammunition” (Al-Murtajiz X Julnar), which returns to Athbah for racing and under the supervision of coach Philip Collington and under the leadership of jockey Sam Hitchcott, where the horse succeeded in ammunition Al-Shahaniya won the Emirati Breeders Stakes title, which was held at Doncaster Racecourse, as part of its second participation and the first fresh participation in the races in the British season, as well as the champion of the Triple Cup last year, and the champion of the Italian station for the current year. Owned by Haif bin Muhammad Al-Qahtani, and under the supervision of trainer Elizabeth Bernard and led by jockey Ekim Jean Bernard, there is also the filly “Babylon T” (Al-Murtajiz X Baiba Ti Bint Jandal) owned by the owner and trainer Zoutilif Gerard and led by jockey Adri de Vries, as she previously won the President’s Cup preparatory race to Germany station.

The list also includes a distinguished group of elite horses from Belgium and Europe, which is the “Blue DA” (AF Al-Bahr x Shiva DA Bint Amer) for the owner and trainer Johan Versterbein and under the leadership of jockey Quinn Clemens, “Picasso T” (Maghadir x Bayba T Bent Dijndel) Owned by SBM Horse Racing, under the supervision of trainer Susan Postema, and led by jockey Anna van den Troost, “Salwa” (Kalino x Rakia Bint Amer) owned by Wadnan Racing and coach Alban De Meul, and led by jockey Stephen Brooks, “Tex DA” (Maghadir × Fawzia) by the owner and trainer Johan Versterbein and under the leadership of the knight Sepp Balasia, “Iridis” (Dahis x Top of the Class) by the owner Dij That Mine and under the supervision of trainer John de Mule and the leadership of the knight Oliver Dungen, “Farida B” (the improvised X Hania) by the owner and trainer Peter Deckers and lead jockey Concito Santangelo.

For his part, Faisal Al-Rahmani, General Supervisor of the President’s Cup Series for Arabian Horses, said: “We stress the importance and role of the Belgian station in supporting the march of success of the annual racing agenda. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, who has a leading role in the successes of all our global races, the impact of his continuous directives to provide the best races and incentives for owners and breeders in countries of the world to pay attention to the Arabian horse and bring it to the highest ranks in the world through a portal The precious cup.

He added: “The large participation of elite purebred Arabian horses in Belgium reflects the value of the event, its global reputation and its importance for owners, breeders, trainers and riders in Europe,” praising the presence of the champion horses again and the distinguished participation in the Belgian station race.