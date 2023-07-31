This July 28, the President of the Republic of Peru, Dina Boluarte, offered his message to the nation and gave a speech within the framework of the National Holidays and a political-social crisis. Various media figures commented on her exposure, one of them being the actress Tatiana Astengo, who regretted that the issue of the fight against gender violence in the country has not been addressed. Therefore, she used her social networks to express her annoyance.

What did Tatiana Astengo say about Dina Boluarte’s message to the nation?

The well-remembered actress from ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ republished a series of tweets from users who criticized the president’s position in response to comments that showed her indignation at the brief mention of the fight against gender violence, actress Tatiana Astengo added and answered:

“Because the one who moves the strings of the puppet is a retrograde macho like the genocide of her father.” Likewise, she criticized the police repression against various reporters and photojournalists.

Tatiana Astengo speaks on Dina Boluarte’s speech. Photo: Twitter

It is worth mentioning that the President Dina Boluarte made a single mention related to the initiative so that the requisitions do not expire.

“Faced with the high incidence of violence against women and members of the family group, we propose to modify the Criminal Procedure Code in order to establish that the requisitions sent to the police authority do not expire until the effective arrest of the aggressors. This proposal will also modify Legislative Decree 1428, which develops measures for the care of disappeared persons in a situation of vulnerability,” the Head of State emphasized.

Why did Tatiana Astengo leave Peru?

After finishing her participation in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, the actress Tatiana Astengo decided to settle in Spain in search of growing professionally. She mentioned that in Peru she did not find the opportunities she was looking for.

Tatiana Astengo rules out returning to Peru to be part of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’. Photo: Composition LR/Instagram Captures/Tatiana Astengo/Broadcast

“Stories are played not with the classic characters: women who are like vases, companions and housewives. That makes me decide to return to Spain, which in reality was always in my head. When I returned to Lima, I got a job at ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ and then I ended up staying. It was good to be here, to make this emblematic series of Peru, but there comes a time when you have to change, ”she revealed.

Why does Tatiana Astengo criticize Peruvian productions?

The actress Tatiana Astengo considers that the characters assigned to women in Peruvian productions are very superficial and macho, she also feels that the stories that are told are always the same, since she assures that the producers look for a formula that gives them money in a quick.

Tatiana Astengo remembered her character as Reyna Pachas and moved the fans of “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“There are only three fiction productions. They are very local, impossible to see them on any platform. The problem is those who are in the lead, they do not have a long-term projection, they are short-sighted, they just want to do something quickly and that gives them money as quickly as possible. Luckily, there are platforms and people are seeing more. But the heads resist, they are outdated people. They only want to invest the minimum and settle, ”she emphasized.

Did Tatiana Astengo have an affair with an actor from ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

Rumors of a possible romance between Tatiana Astengo and Braulio Chappeli, interpreter of ‘Rasec’ on ‘AFHS’, gained strength after comments were made about an alleged photo in which they kiss. However, the actors came forward and denied having any kind of relationship.

Tatiana Astengo and Braulio Chappell. Photo: composition LR/Jazmín Ceras

“They have not taken anything because absolutely nothing has happened that day. Tatiana is a great woman, a great actress, completely talented, I respect her a lot (…). I came alone, I was with some friends from the series and we had a good time. We (for Tatiana) greet each other and talk because we are friends,” said the theater actor.

Did Tatiana Astengo play her character as Reina Pachas again?

They didn’t expect it! The fans of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ were delighted with the TikTok of María Pía and Tatiana Astengo in which they recreate the famous fight scene between Reina Pachas and Charito. As is recalled, in that chapter both mothers went to blows to defend their children. “I kill for my children!” one of them shouted. The comments and reactions did not wait. “Come back, please”, “May the Queen return”, “What good memories”, netizens wrote.

