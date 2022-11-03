Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and Their Highnesses, the members of the Supreme Council of the Union, the rulers of the Emirates, accompanied by their grandchildren, raised the flag in all the emirates of the country yesterday, on the occasion of the “Flag Day”, which the UAE celebrates on the third day of November every year.

The flag was raised by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Council The Supreme Ruler of Fujairah, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Their Highnesses expressed their great pride and pride on this dear national occasion, stressing that the celebration of the raising of the flag is a celebration of the symbol of our unity, sovereignty and pride, and an occasion to renew the era of loyalty, loyalty and belonging to the homeland, asking God Almighty to perpetuate our homeland and its loyal people with goodness and dignity, and go towards greater prosperity and prosperity in the country. Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a tweet on his official account on Twitter yesterday: “On the Day of Science, we all share in raising the symbol of our pride, unity and renaissance. We will proceed with optimism and firm belief in working for a promising future for our country.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan published with the tweet a video that includes clips of His Highness and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi raise the flag with their grandchildren, as the video included clips and conversations with young people about the UAE flag and its importance as a symbol that should always be celebrated, as well as the values ​​​​of pride and pride that it instills in the hearts of everyone.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said in a tweet on his official account on Twitter yesterday: “Today we raised the flag of the United Arab Emirates with a group of Emirati sons who represent part of the Our future.. a day on which we establish loyalty and belonging in our generations.. and celebrate the symbol of our sovereignty and pride.. and renew our pride in our unity and union.. may God protect our flag, our state and our people.