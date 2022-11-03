In recent times, the rumor began to be shared that Square Enix could bring back Parasite Eve. This after the company protected a brand known as Symbiogenesis, which sounded related. However it turned out that the name is for a new line of NFTs.

Source: Square Enix

The reveal came via a Twitter page that will be dedicated to this project. According to their profile description, it will be a collective NFT art project. It will be from the first quarter of 2023 when those interested will be able to learn more details about this project.

Although no official reference was ever made to the fact that it will be something related to Parasite Evefans of this saga were disappointed. The comments in the Symbiogenesis intro are full of gifs and memes from the game. All related to themes of anger and sadness.

In addition to Parasite Eveother recognized Square Enix titles came to light, such as final-fantasy Y dragon quest. They also talk about the disappointment that the company continues to insist on NFTs. Especially when in the past they have received the same reaction from fans. Were you part of those who expected something else?

What is Parasite Eve?

Parasite Eve is a series of video games created by Square. In them we take control of Aya Brea, a New York police officer who faces different mutant creatures. These games have elements of survival horror combined with RPG and a unique real-time combat system.

Source: Square Enix.

Three games in this franchise have been released so far, with the latest, The 3rd Birthday, premiering in 2010. Since then the saga has been dormant, so fans were excited for a potential return. Especially after its creators have insisted for years that they would like to make a remaster in high definition. Unfortunately it seems that we will have to wait for this to happen.

