His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received at the Qasr Al Bahr Majlis a delegation of young people representing various parties.

During the meeting, His Highness exchanged cordial conversations with his young sons.. He congratulated them on the occasion of the International Youth Day, which falls on August 12 of each year.

His Highness pointed out that youth have a key role in facing challenges, achieving progress and creating the future in various societies.

His Highness, the President of the State, called on young people to adhere to the values, customs and authentic constants on which the UAE society is based.

His Highness said that our country is going through a new stage in history, especially with regard to the challenges facing the world.

His Highness added: “Building states is not about money. People, leadership, honest and wise vision, correct reading of the future and speed of decision-making make people precede.”

His Highness noted that nations are built with the cadres of their youth, and the norm of life is that one generation delivers the flag to the other.

His Highness the Head of State said: “I raise this issue to clarify the ingredients for the success of any generation..there are three main factors that I want to focus on, the first of which is education and I repeat education, secondly education, and thirdly working on preparing useful leaders, so that if you direct it in a specific direction, you know that it will be productive.” .

The youth delegation was represented by volunteers from the Emirates Foundation, the Emirates Experts Program and youth councils in the various emirates of the country, in addition to a number of other government agencies.

The Qasr Al Bahr Council was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra region, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Muhammad Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain region, H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Foundation Sultan Al Nahyan for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State.