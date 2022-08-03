His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, awarded the Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia to the country, Jaime Alejandro Amin Hernandez, the Independence Medal of the first class, on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.

The Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, decorated the Colombian ambassador with the medal, and stressed during the meeting the UAE’s keenness to strengthen relations with Colombia in all fields, appreciating the ambassador’s participation in building relations and advancing bilateral cooperation during his years of work in the country. Thanks for his efforts, wishing him success.