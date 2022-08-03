As part of the strategic plan for the development of women’s football in the Mexican Soccer Federationthe first edition of the FIFA Women’s Super Cup | FMFwhich aims to integrate a high-level competition that allows detecting and serving as a projection platform for the talent of our country.

The contest is held from August 3 to 7 in The House of Soccerin TolucaState of Mexico (also home to the Mexican National Team) with the participation of 12 teams from the category Under-15, which this morning carried out the registration process of the 206 participating players. It will be between 4:15 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (Central Time) Mexico) when the first day of the tournament is played.

Nuevo León, Tlaxcala, Chiapas, Mexico City, Sinaloa, Jalisco, Veracruz, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Baja California, Chihuahua and a representative from USAare the participating teamswhich were divided into three groups of four members each.

We recommend you read

The FIFA Women’s Super Cup | FMF seeks that the teams play as many games as possible, for which three finals will be played: Gold Key, Silver Key and Bronze Key, starting with the group stage and continuing with the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.

For him Thursday, August 4, Days 2 and 3 will be held; on Friday 5 the quarterfinals; on Saturday 6 the semifinals and on Sunday 6 the finals, all starting at 09:00.