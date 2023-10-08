His Excellency Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al Asoumi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, congratulated the UAE on the success of the 2023 Federal National Council elections, praising the efforts made by the state and its agencies supervising the electoral process that was characterized by integrity, praising the awareness of the Emirati citizen who was keen to participate in these elections effectively out of his desire to participate in Building his state.

Al-Asomi said that the UAE has pioneering experience and a forward-looking vision for its wise leadership in the field of strengthening mechanisms for democracy and political empowerment for all segments of society and participation in decision-making and building the future. He stressed the support of the Arab Parliament for these pioneering experiences that enrich Arab parliamentary life, as parliamentary diplomacy has become one of the most important basic pillars in addressing… Issues of our Arab region.

The President of the Arab Parliament expressed his sincere wishes to the new members of the Council for success in performing the tasks assigned to them, in the service of the people of the Emirates.