Hamas caused a bloodbath in Israel with its devastating major attack. Hundreds of Palestinians are killed in air strikes by the Israeli army in response.

Tel Aviv/Gaza – So far, 313 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip in response to the major Hamas attack on Israel. The Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Sunday that 1,990 Palestinians were injured. Minors were among the dead and injured.

The Israeli Air Force fired on targets belonging to Hamas, which rules in the Gaza Strip, following the deadly major attack by Palestinian militants in Israel in which around 300 people were killed. Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by the EU, the USA and Israel.

According to the army, ten Hamas targets were hit on Sunday night. They were in multi-story buildings. Among other things, a secret service headquarters and a military facility were attacked.

At the same time, the Israeli army shelled two banks that were used by Hamas to finance terrorist activities against Israeli civilians. A weapons production facility of the militant organization Islamic Jihad in Gaza and weapons depots were also hit. dpa