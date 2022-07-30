EFE Sunday, July 31, 2022, 00:27



The president of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, was unhurt this Saturday in a shooting attack on his entourage when he was traveling through a village in the northwestern department of Huehuetenango, according to a local radio station.

“Shots were fired at the presidential delegation in the village of La Laguna de Jacaltenango, Huehuetenango,” they said on the radio station Sonora es la Noticia, adding that “there are wounded but President Alejandro Giammattei is unharmed and safe.”

However, the Presidency has not reported anything about this fact and journalists from the state News Agency who accompanied the president on that work tour explained to Efe that they are fine and that they are coming back to the capital.

“We are doing well and we went to the first activity,” said journalist Brenda Larios, who covered the president in La Laguna.

In that place, Giammattei and his Minister of Agriculture, José Ángel López, participated in an activity to encourage small producers and entrepreneurs to make their articles known and market them.

“Local products are being promoted in Huehuetenango, to support the small producer,” said the official.