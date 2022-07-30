Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- An intense rain began to fall at this time in the city of The Mochis

The persistent rain disrupted the daily activities of the inhabitants, especially in the commercial sector. Pedestrians were stuck on the sidewalks because they were no longer able to cross the streets, which were gradually filled with water.

The rain came in a matter of minutes after the clouds formed in the northern sector and they discharged the water in a matter of minutes.

Some districts of the city, such as 72, suffered flooding for a few hours.

