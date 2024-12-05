TOLEDO.- The president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, has opted this Thursday to develop the concept of equality between Spaniards in the Constitution but not only in the laws, but also “wherever you live.”

This was stated in his speech at the institutional act on the occasion of Constitution Day in the Cortes regional, together with the president of the Autonomous Chamber, Pablo Bellido.

García-Page has pointed out that equality is one of the great priorities maintained by the Magna Carta, although he has considered that it is a pending subject to develop this concept because there are those who, “with selfish and disturbing interests”, intend for equality to be interpreted differently depending on where people live.

In this sense, he highlighted article 138.2 of the Constitution, which he said “makes it very clear” that the differences that may exist in the different statutes of autonomy could never imply privileges for some over others.

Likewise, the regional president has indicated as another priority of the Constitution the “obligation” to understand each other and reach high consensus in the country and, at this point, he predicted that this Friday many will be heard “beating their chests” and supporting the Constitution, but “the important thing is that each of us portray ourselves by applying it in all its terms,” ​​he stressed.

In fact, he has defended that this country’s is the only constitution that “was made by the two Spains and whose supreme mandate is to avoid those two Spains”, while warning that internalizing that one Spain is against the other half is “to pulverize the backbone of the constitutional system.”

He has also pointed out cohesion as another great priority and, in this regard, he has stated that “the greatest threat that any order can have is injustice, inequality and that a part of society feels left behind”, as he has advocated for recovering the long-term perspective and shared goals and abandoning “the highest level of short-termism in the entire democratic evolution” that, in his opinion, Spanish politics has.

Furthermore, García-Page has asked himself, once again, whether or not the Spanish Constitution deserves any change, to which he has responded that the fact of answering for 46 years that there is no better constitution than this one is an “endorsement”, and has added that there is no easy alternative and that this means that it is “the best law that this country has had in its very long history as a nation.”

In his opinion, the Spanish Magna Carta enjoys “exceptional” health and Each year he turns he has “more consistency and maturity”in addition to being “resistance-proof” because in these more than four decades it has seen many difficult situations happen, and it anticipated that it was going to have adversaries, but that is why it is “enormously inclusive” and “tolerates those who, of in a harsh and insistent manner, they dedicate themselves to knocking it down.

The mayors of Letur, Mira and Villel de Mesa have raised the flags in the Cortes. | C. AWNINGS

BELLIDO ASKS TO UPDATE THE STATUTE

Along the same lines, the president of the Cortes of Castilla-La Mancha has defended unity in the defense of the constitutional framework and has criticized that there are those who claim to be very defenders of the Constitution but “only choose some rights and do not believe in the organization of the State”, does not respect the norms or replaces the spirit of the transition with a “growing crisis that confronts society.

Bellido, who has regretted the absence of the Vox parliamentary group at the eventhas maintained that the Spanish Constitution “has no possible alternative” and has encouraged “taking care of it” against those who “reject it, want to divide, get more or appropriate what belongs to everyone.”

He has also made reference to the Statute of Autonomy and has considered that it needs “a new impetus” and an update, which is why he has asked that everyone agree and “put Castilla-La Mancha and Spain before partisan colors”.

The event concluded with the raising of flags in the patio by the mayor of Letur (Albacete), Sergio Marín (flag of Castilla-La Mancha); from the mayor of Mira (Cuenca), Miriam Lava (flag of Spain); and the mayor of Villel de Mesa (Guadalajara), Pedro Lozano (flag of Europe), all of them from towns in the region hard hit by DANA, and with the anthem of Spain in the background performed by the music unit of the Academy of Infantry.