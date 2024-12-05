As has been apparent for months, FC Bayern Munich and SpVgg Unterhaching will work together long-term in the youth sector. The German football record champions and the third division team have now officially concluded their strategic partnership. In addition to screening, exchanging and promoting talent, the cooperation includes regular internships by Haching coaches with Bayern’s young talent as well as workshops at the FC Bayern campus. “SpVgg Unterhaching has been known for many years for its excellent regional youth work. We expect this long-term partnership with a club right on our doorstep to ensure smooth, uncomplicated integration in the development of our shared talents,” said Bayern sports director Max Eberl. “SpVgg Unterhaching would like to establish itself as a down-to-earth, economically sound professional club in the medium term. We want to accompany the club on this path.”

There will also be ongoing test matches between the youth teams. The clubs’ scouting departments should coordinate their screenings with one another in the future, and players from both clubs should be given the opportunity to change clubs internally as part of individual support. In addition to SpVgg Unterhaching, the regional partner club network of the FC Bayern Campus already includes SpVgg Landshut, FT Gern, VfL Kaufering, SV Manching and SV Schloßberg-Stephanskirchen in the basic area. “We are very pleased to be joining our team with SpVgg Unterhaching to be able to expand the existing partner club network of the FC Bayern Campus. It will once again improve the regional talent development opportunities for both clubs,” said Jochen Sauer, Director of Youth Development and Campus. The third division club emphasizes the importance of cooperation. “The partnership with FC Bayern is a milestone in our club history for SpVgg Unterhaching – in keeping with our 100th birthday next year,” said President Manfred Schwabl. “I am sure that both clubs – and especially the talents – will benefit from this.”