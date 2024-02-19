These last few weeks have been reports from video game companies regarding their performance in the fiscal year, we have already seen it from Nintendo and PlayStation has done the same. The latter has mentioned that they changed the figure of their sales forecast of PS5given that they have already distributed many consoles and an increase is not expected due to the absence of AAA games, this has resulted in something that perhaps the company was not expecting, as some losses are reported.

Just a week after reducing the console sales forecast, it is reported that sony fell 10,000 million dollars in terms of stocks, something that is not surprising that happened, and is that investors were betting on reaching the index that had already been established previously. Some analysts praised the movement at the time, since there were talks of very high figures for what this product offers, which will not really move units due to the software situation in which it is found.

The electronics company revealed that it now expects to sell 21 million units of the PS5 in the fiscal year ending in March, compared with a previous forecast of 25 million. Once the information was released, there was no way for investors to remain convinced, so they proceeded to withdraw their money for what could possibly be a more interesting proposal from sonyor that already has titles to present to the audience.

Despite these details, analysts confirm that its income from digital sales, additional content and digital downloads are at all-time highs. And yet, their margins are at decade lows. It is something that is simply not fully understood. For its part, we must take into account the fact that preparing the PS5 It is much more expensive compared to previous generations, and because there are still units to be sold, it is earning gross but not so much in net finances.

We will have to wait for more conferences from the company.

Via: CNBC

Editor's note: This was going to involve reducing the sales budget, but it is not really worrying, given that the device will possibly do well with games like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. That also goes with Wolverine and the last Spider-Man who may arrive to close the generation.