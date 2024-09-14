New Big Houses.- Everything is ready for the presentation of the new book about the most famous potters by Juan Mata Ortiz, where the work and stories of 24 of the most prestigious ceramists in that community of artisans are exhibited. This book will take place next Friday, October 4th at the Héctor and Laura Gallery.

This bilingual work, presented in Spanish and English, was written and produced by researcher Charmayne Samuelson, who became interested in the folklore of this community of artisans when she wrote her book about Spencer MacCallum, the discoverer of Mata Ortiz art through the late master Juan Quezada.

The event is scheduled to take place from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., where this work will be sold, but in addition, those who purchase the book “Poetry of the Clay-Poesía del barro” will have the opportunity to take photos with the author, with the master craftsmen and request their autograph so that their copy will be memorable.

During the book presentation, there will also be a sale of ceramics by the same artisans involved in this work, where guests will be accompanied with wine and appetizers, confirmed one of the hosts, Héctor “Yeto” Gallegos.

The artisans participating in this international book are: Laura Bugarini Cota, Héctor Gallegos Jr., Paula Gallegos, Héctor Gallegos III, Lila Silveira, José Silveira, Jera Tena, Miriham Gallegos, Ivonne Olivas, Lencho Sánchez, Tavo Silveira, Adhilenne Figueroa, Miguel López, Carlos López Figueroa, Estefanía López Figueroa, Betty Quezada, Jorge Quintana, Eduardo Quintana, Pilo Mora, Oralia López, Ramiro Veloz Casas, Silvia Veloz Guillén, Valeria Veloz Guillén, and Tati Ortiz.

It should also be noted that while the book will cost the public $68, during the event there will be a special price of $40 as it is the presentation of the work and a special occasion due to the visit of the author, who is a very well-known writer in the United States and has even won literary awards for her works.

And while the presentation of this book will take place on Friday, the award ceremony of the Mata Ortiz Ceramics Competition will be held on Saturday and on Sunday, the festival that now characterizes this community of the Magical Town of Casas Grandes will close.