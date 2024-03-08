After multiple reschedulings, the gala will finally take place. miss World this Saturday. The 71st edition of beauty contest will take place in Mumbai, India. On February 20, the opening ceremony in which the contestants participated was held at The Ashok hotel in New Delhi.

One month ago, representatives from more than 110 countries arrived in India with the aim of participating in a series of activities. These will conclude this Saturday the 9th with the selection of the winner in the new edition of the certamenan event that will take place at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai.

Where and at what time can you see Miss World 2024 from the United States?

In USA, the transmission of the participation of the Miss Victoria DiSorbo in it Miss World 2024 pageant will be available in Sony Live from 9 am ET (6 a.m. PT).

What time to watch Miss World 2024 from Mexico?

It is important to mention that the transmission of contest can be followed also through the Sony LIV signal in Mexico and Latin America. This will take place on Saturday, March 9; However, due to different time zones, in territory Mexican will be issued on Sunday the 10th at 10:00 am.

Alejandra Díaz de León is the representative of Mexico in Miss World 2024. Photo: Juana María Olivo See also Yasmina Zaitoun, the first Miss Lebanon in 4 years

What time to see Miss World in other countries?

COUNTRIES SCHEDULE Nicaragua 8.00 The Savior 8.00 Costa Rica 8.00 Guatemala 8.00 Peru 9.00 Colombia 9.00 Ecuador 9.00 Panama 9.00 Cuba 9.00 Haiti 9.00 Puerto Rico 10.00 Dominican Republic 10.00 Venezuela 10.00 Bolivia 10.00 Canada 10.00 Brazil 11.00 Argentina 11.00 Paraguay 11.00 Uruguay 11.00 Spain 16.00 Italy 16.00 Germany 16.00 France 16.00

This outstanding event will be led by the famous film director Karan Joharaccompanied by Megan Young of the Philippines, who was crowned miss World in 2013. On this occasion, the representative of the India will be miss Sini Shetty, who previously won the title at elFemina Miss India in 2022. To culminate, the event will be graced with the presence of the renowned artist Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony Kakkarwho will offer a special performance in the grand finale.

Who is the representative of the United States in Miss World?

According to the description on the official website of the contestthe beauty queen representing the United States is Victoria DiSorbo, 25 years old. She holds the position of Vice President of Operations and Marketing, and is also an author and ambassador for Angels for Humanity.

Victory He graduated in Communications at the university. She is the author of two books and aspires to one day appear on The New York Times bestseller list, according to her profile. The Miss World organization He notes that he enjoys ballroom dancing, water sports, playing the piano, and public speaking.