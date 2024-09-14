After almost a month without being able to play due to a muscle injury, the central defender Davinson Sanchez rHe appeared this Saturday in Galatasaray in the match of the 5th day of the Turkish League against Rizespor, and with a great goal.

The Colombian defender opened the scoring in the third minute of the first half thanks to his teammate Gabriel Sara, who executed a free kick that fell perfectly on Sánchez’s head to score the first goal of the match, in a resounding 5-0 victory.

The header was the perfect result to give Galatasaray the partial victory, and also confirmed a triumphant return after such a long period of inaction. The team returns to play in the Turkish league on Tuesday against Gaziantep.

Sánchez was absent from the last call-up to the Colombian national team, in the matches against Peru and Argentina, but he will be an option again for the next matches on the road to the World Cup, which will be in October against Bolivia and Chile.

