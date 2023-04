Saturday, April 1, 2023, 11:29



| Updated 11:55 a.m.



José Antonio Serrano presents his candidacy for mayor of Murcia this Saturday. The event, held in the Fofó park auditorium, will be attended by the Deputy Secretary General of the PSOE and Minister of Finance and Public Function, María Jesús Montero, as well as the presence of José Vélez, candidate for the presidency of the Autonomous community.