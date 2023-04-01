A sudden mourning struck the entire community of Paternò in Sicily. Gabriel Longo, a young man of just 24 lost his life after falling to the ground with his motorcycle. He had just finished his shift at the Catania hospital and was returning home, when he was involved in the crash for reasons yet to be clarified.

One more very youngonly 24 years old, who lost his life due to a dramatic twist of fate.

Last week a very similar episode took place, which cost the life of another boy, Tommaso Lisetti. The 24-year-old had left early in the morning from City of Castle and was heading aboard his Panda towards Arezzo, where he worked as assistant cook in a restaurant.

For reasons yet to be ascertained, he had collided head-on into a truck which came in the opposite direction and lost his life practically on the spot.

Gabriele Longo was also 24 years old and, unlike Tommaso, he had already been at work and he was returning to his homein Paterno.

He worked as a security guard at the Catania hospital and after the night shift, yesterday morning around 6:00 he got into his motorcycle to go back home.

For reasons still being examined by the investigators, the motorcycle on which the young man was travelling, a Yamaha R6, lost grip with the road and was crashed to the groundthrowing Gabriele several meters away on the asphalt.

Passers-by immediately alerted i rescuedbut when the latter arrived on site, unfortunately it wasn’t already there nothing more to do.

Paternò’s pain for the disappearance of Gabriele Longo

Lots of i condolence messages appeared on social media in the past few hours. Family, friends and acquaintances are still incredulous and unable to accept such dramatic news.

Nino Nasomayor of Paternò, wrote in an official note: