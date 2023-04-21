And in the English Premier League, the video assistant referee technology is still a point of contention, as the head of the body responsible for refereeing matches in professional English football, PGMOL, Howard Webb, had to apologize to clubs on several occasions this season for expensive mistakes that cost clubs a lot of points. or decrease.

Webb even led an emergency meeting with the clubs in February in an attempt to eliminate errors after committing 3 fatal errors in one day of Premier League competition.

However, the body responsible for refereeing matches in English professional football has insisted that VAR technology has had a positive impact on the sport, and recently even published a report claiming that its use has improved significantly since the World Cup.

The report states that since the tournament, there has been one incorrect VAR tackle in every 37.5 matches, compared to one out of every 24.3 matches prior to the World Cup.

Regardless of whether you feel that the VAR technology has been a positive or negative addition to the Premier League, it has undoubtedly had an impact and the table will definitely look different if this technology is not used.

According to the “London World” website, Arsenal will remain in the lead, but Manchester City, who are in second place, will reduce their lead in the title race to only one point without adopting VAR, if they get 4 points without the mouse.

The Brighton and West Ham teams will be the biggest winners, with a total of 5 and 6 points, respectively, without VAR technology.

And with the additional points (without the mouse), Brighton will rise two places from seventh to fifth, with a difference of 3 points from the first four positions.

As for West Ham, it could have felt more secure, as it would be in the thirteenth place, 8 points clear of the relegation zone, in contrast to the four points that currently separate them from the last three places.

The Liverpool team will be worse off without the VAR technology, as coach Jurgen Klopp’s team will lose more points than any other team, as it benefited from the VAR technology by obtaining 7 additional points, which means that it will drop from eighth to ninth place in the ranking table.

Standing table without mouse technology (in brackets the number of points gained or lost without VAR):