The rumors about the shipwreck of the Isola dei Famosi are making the rounds of the web: here are all the details

Cristina Scuccia is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters of the moment. Over the last few hours the name of the shipwrecked of the new edition of theIsland of the Famous has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? According to what has emerged, the former nun would be ready to make a sensational revelation right on the island.

Over the last few hours the rumors according to which Cristina Scuccia, former winner of The Voice and shipwrecked of the new edition ofIsland of the Famouswould be ready to make a sensational revelation in Honduras. According to some, in fact, the former nun would be ready to do coming out.

The indiscretion was made public by ‘MowMag’. An anonymous source would have revealed to the newspaper that Cristina Scuccia would have one mate in Madrid. This is what the newspaper revealed:

According to what a deep gorge tells us, there could be “coming out air” under the palm trees of the broadcast.

And, continuing, ‘MowMag’ then continued:

He has a girlfriend in Madrid, we are told. There is an air of coming out’, our anonymous gossip source (but well placed in the world of entertainment) blurts out. On the contrary, the fact that she likes women is something that has been known in the industry for years now.

At the moment the news has not yet been confirmed by the person concerned, therefore it is only a matter of rumors without any certainty. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if the rumors about it Cristina Scuccia are true and if the castaway will really come out during her experience on the island. We will certainly keep you updated on this story that is affecting gossip lovers.