The PP won the general elections in the Region yesterday, but the victory was not strong enough to unblock the investiture of its leader, Fernando López Miras, to which the uncertainty of the national political panorama after the adjusted results of 23-J will not contribute either.

The popular ones obtained four deputies, one more than they had. The Socialists keep the three they owned; Add revalidates the representative that Podemos achieved four years ago and Vox falls from three to two deputies in Congress.

The big surprise of the night has undoubtedly been the mobilization of the left, the concentration of the useful vote in the PSOE and the collapse of Vox, which is the only one of the big parties to lose seats. In the Region, the ten deputies in contention were distributed since the scrutiny began and the numbers did not change during the entire count. The PP opened the night with 4 seats and there it dropped its anchor. Being a good result, it is below the five representatives that they reached in the generals of 2016.

That means that the popular Miriam Guardiola, who was at number five on the electoral list, is left out of Congress. Her entry depended on whether or not the mobilization of the socialist electorate consecrated the third deputy for the PSOE, as has happened.

Yesterday was, without a doubt, a good night for the Socialists. Not only because Pedro Sánchez improves results (122 seats, two more). In the Region, the candidate Francisco Lucas until the last day of the campaign spoke of a comeback. Finally, the PSOE has maintained here the three representatives it obtained in November 2019, although with a higher percentage of votes.

That means that Lucas himself, Caridad Rives and Joaquín Martínez Salmerón, the Ciezano lawyer who, one day before the day of reflection, assured LA VERDAD that he was seen in the Lower House and will be there, have secured a seat in Congress.

add hold



Sumar also holds up in the Region and revalidates the seat that Podemos achieved four years ago. Therefore, Javier Sánchez Serna will repeat in the Spanish Parliament, this time improving the percentage of votes for the coalition, another proof that the left has mobilized despite the 40 degrees, the heat and Sunday at the beach. His people reacted to the warning that they were fighting for a seat with those of Santiago Abascal.

For Vox, election night has confirmed the worst omens. All the polls assumed that José Ángel Antelo’s party would lose a deputy in the Region and would go from being the list with the most votes in 2019, with three deputies, to landing in third position with two representatives in Congress, which was what it finally achieved yesterday. The translation is simple: Luis Gestoso stays out of the Lower House and would only enter in the event of a dance on the lists.

By municipalities, victory was only resisted in Bullas, Campos del Río, Calasparra and Moratalla

This fall of Vox has a second reading and indicates that the conservative vote is concentrated in the Region around the initials of the PP, which recovers its self-esteem and once again becomes the most voted political force.

High participation



The generals were raised as a face to face between the left-wing bloc and the conservative and that ideological battle has been fought with a participation that has grown almost three points in the Region, going from 68.02% in 2019, to 70.77% of this 23-J (+2.75%). By municipalities, the PP won in the Region in all, except in Bullas, Calasparra, Campos del Río and Moratalla.

In number of votes, the PP of López Miras improves slightly in percentage the results of the autonomous ones, going from 40.8% obtained in May to 41.24% on July 23. Compared to the generals of four years ago, he gets 117,290 more supports, but his national numbers are not enough. Before these results, Abascal already warned that he will not move his position in the Region. López Miras will have to make a move.

The results of Núñez Feijóo in Madrid will have an impact on the Region. In these generals, it was not about winning to consolidate leadership, but about doing it forcefully to have options in Moncloa. Given the uncertainty of what may happen in Madrid, yesterday’s result will do little to clarify the situation in the Region of Murcia.

The PP achieves three senators and Vox is left out



Francisco Bernabé, congratulated by his sister.



Guillermo Carrion / AGM







The Socialist Party was resurrected yesterday and regained representation in the Senate, which in the past general elections of November 2019 lost for the first time in democracy.

In this way, he unseats Vox and gets a seat for Inma Sánchez Roca, behind in percentage and number of votes from the popular Francisco Bernabé, Antonio Luengo and Antonia López Moya.

The chosen ones

PP : Francisco Bernabé (Votes: 289.543%: 41.03). Antonio Luengo (Votes: 282,002%: 39.96). Antonia López Moya (Votes: 279.526%: 39.57)

PSOE: Inmaculada Sánchez Roca (Votes: 190.0860%: 26.91)

Bernabé, head of the PP list for the Upper House, stands as the senator with the most votes in the Region, overcoming the 41% support barrier with almost 290,000 votes. He is situated, in this way, ahead of the general secretary of his party, Antonio Luengo, who touched 40%.

Thus, the Socialist Party recovers the seat that Vox took from it in the past general elections, when those of Abascal reaped their best results in the Region.

In any case, the three representatives of the PP (out of 4 at stake) achieve results above 280,000 votes.

Left out of the cast were the socialist candidates Caridad Rubio and Juan Carlos Contreras Martínez and the Vox candidate José Francisco Garre, almost 40,000 votes away from the socialist Sánchez Roca.