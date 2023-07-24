The FDP continues to criticize the planned restriction of advertising for unhealthy food aimed at children by Federal Minister of Agriculture Cem Özdemir. The party rejects “blanket bans”.

Federal Minister of Agriculture Cem Özdemir wants to restrict advertising for products with too much sugar. Image: Domenic Driessen

DThe FDP wants to continue to block the planned restrictions on advertising unhealthy food to children. A representative of the party also attacked coalition partner and Minister of Agriculture Cem Özdemir (Greens) directly. “As long as Cem Özdemir does not submit a meaningful and practicable legislative proposal, we will not initiate the parliamentary procedure,” said Gero Hocker, agricultural policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group, the “Bild” on Monday.

Hocker demanded that a law should focus primarily on more exercise and nutritional education “instead of blanket bans” in order to protect children from the dangers of being extremely overweight.

Özdemir tightened the planned restrictions at the end of June after criticism. Advertising bans for products with too much sugar, fat and salt should now be concentrated on times when a particularly large number of children watch television. The plans focus on children under the age of 14. Özdemir had told the “Bild am Sonntag” that the FDP could still make suggestions for improvement in the Bundestag.

Health and consumer experts support Özdemir’s plans, but the food and advertising industries are putting pressure on them. CDU party leader Friedrich Merz criticized Sunday in the ZDF summer interview: “We have to get out of these constant bans.” Özdemir thinks in his ministry “only about advertising bans and eating bans”.