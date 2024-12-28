The management of the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón, of the first moments of the DANA that devastated the Huerta Sur of Valencia on October 29 continues to focus part of the political debate. This Saturday, PP and PSOE have become entangled again around the figure of the regional president.

The general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, said this Saturday that Mazón has demonstrated a “very high political honesty” by linking his political future to the reconstruction in the Valencian Community, while she has warned the PSOE that It’s not going to be “free” dedicate themselves to looking for “wear and tear” after the tragedy.

Gamarra, who granted an interview to the agency Europa Presshas said that Mazón has carried out “a restructuring of his own government” and “with this he has assumed responsibilities”, and furthermore “he has linked his political future to the reconstruction in which he has been committed from the first moment.”

According to Gamarra, “the most important thing” is to “focus on the recovery and reconstruction” of Valencia. “And it will be from all that work that conclusions must be drawn and, Therefore, the future“he said.

Gamarra has insisted that Mazón “is going to devote himself” to the reconstruction and that it will be “the assessment of it” that will “determine your own future.” The popular spokesperson assures that Mazón’s commitment is “an exercise of responsibility”, which on the contrary, Pedro Sánchez has not done after DANA.

Gamarra has complained that “the opposition in the Valencian Community, instead of coming together to seek a reconstruction as quickly as possible from unity, I’m absolutely obsessed” with the “political wear and tear” of Mazón’s PP.

The popular spokesperson says that it is at this moment when “you can see the political height.” “And those who have decided to seek only and exclusively wear and tear in the tragedy, do not believe that this will come for free,” he said.

Gamarra has insisted that “stability is very important” for a political project and has reiterated that at this moment the priority is reconstruction and not “internal issues” of the PP. “And that is the only thing that has to worry us and the only thing that will occupy us, let there be no doubt,” he said.

“There are many political adversaries more concerned with seeking electoral wear and tear towards the PP than in lend a shoulder so that the aid arrives and the reconstruction is as fast as possible,” said the spokesperson, who added that “good policy is to lend a hand” as the PP is doing.

The PSOE speaks of “various versions”

For her part, the Government delegate in the Valencian Community and new Secretary of Equality of the PSOE, Pilar Bernabesaid this Saturday that Carlos Mazón, “will know which one to stick with” of his “various” versions. “What the Generalitat has to dedicate itself to is work.”

“There is a question that has not yet been explained and that is why he was not where he should be, why he did not respond when he had to respond and Why didn’t they make decisions when they had to be made?“, said the Government delegate, and asked “why they did not act when the special emergency plan was activated on November 24, why the appropriate measures were not taken.”

Pilar Bernabé has recounted her own experience on DANA day: “I was on my way and I stopped to have a sandwich and I turned back because they called me at five in the afternoon and I didn’t log off until they told me to remove the camera and the audio and Mr. Mazón was not there“.

Barnabas says that Mazón has not yet clarified “Why wasn’t I where I should be? “why they did not respond when they had to respond and why they did not act when the Special Emergency Plan was activated on November 24.”





He has also expressed his “surprise” at Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s recent words about Mazón’s management. Specifically, let him use Mazón’s work as an example of good management and good government. “Let all Spaniards value If that is the government they want“he said.

Barnabas has remembered the “10 billion euros in direct aid that are not returned, that have no interest, that are against the fake news that they have dedicated themselves to spreading in recent weeks, which has caused pain, insecurities and that many people who have the right to them do not ask for them. “It is indecent,” he said.

Likewise, he has invited the Consell to “focus on working and give the answers that it has to give in the spaces where it has to give them. “They have already responded that they are not going to deliver that invoice within Les Corts,” he denounced.