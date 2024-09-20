Tragedy in Perugia, 33-year-old throws himself from the window of his house on the sixth floor after an argument with his partner: investigations underway

A truly heartbreaking episode is what happened on the night between Tuesday 17th and Wednesday 18th September, in the province of Perugia. A 33 years old she fell from a sixth-floor window and unfortunately lost her life almost instantly.

As per usual practice, all investigations are now underway regarding the incident. investigationsalthough for now the most accredited hypothesis by the investigators is precisely that of a voluntary gesture. They have however decided to place on the woman’s body the autopsy.

According to initial information released by some local media, the dramatic episode occurred late at night between Tuesday 17th and Wednesday 18th September. Precisely in an apartment on the sixth floor located in the municipality of Ferro di Cavallo, in the province of Perugia. The non-Italian woman was at home with the company and up until that point everything was proceeding normally.

When suddenly, for reasons yet to be clarified by the police, from what he writes The Messenger a fight would have broken out between the two fight. It is not clear why, but at a certain point the woman chose to end it all, throwing herself from the sixth floor windowThe companion witnessed the whole scene helplessly and asked for prompt intervention by the rescue services.

The 33-Year-Old’s Death and the Investigation into What Happened

The paramedics and also the police quickly arrived on the scene. However, despite their desperate resuscitation maneuvers, the doctors could not do anything for the girl. Nothingif not to note its heartbreaking death.

At the moment, from the companion’s story and the evidence collected, the hypothesis that seems to be the most plausible would be precisely that of a extreme gesture.

However, the investigators themselves have decided to order the autopsy. This examination will therefore be able to provide new answers on the case and above all give confirm or deny their hypothesis. There will be further updates on this heartbreaking episode soon.