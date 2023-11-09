Thursday, November 9, 2023, 09:32



| Updated 10:21 a.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

“Today we are going to feel ashamed of what Sánchez is willing to do.” This is how Cuca Gamarra, the general secretary of the PP, has referred to the investiture agreement that PSOE and Junts have just closed for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez.

«We have to see how a fugitive from justice is going to appear from a country that is not Spain to tell all of us Spaniards how in exchange for seven votes he has managed to manage Justice and write and rewrite history and that we are not going to to be able to apply the rule of law,” said Gamarra.

From his point of view, those seven votes from the Catalan party “are in exchange for their impunity.” «We are at the end facing a shameful and humiliating agreement. Pedro Sánchez today wants to humiliate us but it is Sánchez who humiliates himself, Spain is not going to humiliate itself nor remain silent,” he said.

He has also referred to the date chosen to announce the agreement, November 9, which “for independentists and fugitives has a special meaning”, due to the referendum that was declared illegal in 2014 that was proposed by the then president of the Generalitat, Artur Mas.

And he has assured that the photo of the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, with the leader of ERC, Oriol Junqueras, “convicted of sedition and embezzlement” represents another “step in his own degradation” and “a new image of shame.”

Gamarra has pointed out that “after the photo with the woman convicted of terrorism and with the fugitive from Justice” within the framework of the investiture, today “the photo of the agreement with the man convicted of sedition and embezzlement” has arrived.