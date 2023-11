LEVEL-5 And LEVEL5 concept they announced that FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time For Nintendo Switch it will no longer be ready by the end of this 2023 as planned until recently, but its release is postponed to 2024.

The news comes from an advertisement on the back cover of an unspecified magazine, as reported by Ryokutya2089.

Source: LEVEL-5 Street Gematsu