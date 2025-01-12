The PP targets public television: “With DANA, À Punt has collaborated in the lynching of Mazón”

À Punt has set record audience figures with DANA’s coverage, and has been praised in various media for its informative role in serving the population, especially on October 29 itself for its live information to the public. minute. Valencian public television has also carried out news coverage such as three massive protests that have called for the resignation of Carlos Mazón for his management of the disaster, and has reported on the boos that the president has had to face in various of his visits to Valencian municipalities.

However, the PP has criticized the role of the regional channel with respect to the figure of Mazón, as demonstrated by the president of the Provincial Council of Valencia and provincial president of the PP, Vicente Mompó. And in an interview in the newspaper The Provinces Mompó assured: “We have excellent professionals, but I think that the management of À Punt, like everything that the Botànic has done, is totally politicized. À Punt has also collaborated in this lynching of the president of the Generalitat.”

During the days of DANA and those after the ravine, À Punt managed to surpass its own records, reaching a 13.5% audience share in the Valencian Community. The NTC Nit News on Tuesday, October 29, DANA day, is the most watched broadcast in the history of À Punt since it began broadcasting in 2018, attracting an average of 361,000 viewers with a cumulative audience of 768,000 viewers and a 21.6% screen share.

Even Vicente Mompó himself stated in the program ‘Salvados’ that The viewers of À Punt on October 29 were better informed than the members of Cecopian organization in which Mompó himself was that afternoon.

All this information coverage by DANA and the following days was carried out without the president of the Generalitat granting a single interview to the regional public channel, which was the most watched by Valencians. On the other hand, he was interviewed on other private television stations such as Trece TV, Antena 3 or Telecinco.

Changes in the management of À Punt

But precisely since DANA, the PP government of the Generalitat has had À Punt as one of its main focuses of attention in its government management.

To begin with, Carlos Mazón stated that he arrived at Cecopi late in the afternoon of the 29th precisely because he was probing a journalist as a candidate for the direction of the regional public channel, a situation that contravenes the entity’s legislation since the direction must appoint at the proposal of the Board of Directors.

After this information became known, the until then director of À Punt, Alfred Costa (appointed during the Botànic government period), resigned on November 20.

Before Christmas, the PP and Vox approved with their sole votes the seven members of the board of directors of the Corporació Audiovisual de la Comunitat Valenciana (CACVSA). This body will be in charge of managing Valencian public radio and television in a new company, thanks to the law promoted by the right and the extreme right.

The PP relies on Cope and González Pons to direct the new era of À Punt

The opposition groups, PSPV and Compromís, refused to present candidates in protest of a process for “political control” and the “assault” of the public media.