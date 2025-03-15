Civil Guard members of Valencia They have arrested three men for allegedly entering a home in L’Alcúdia breaking the door and supposedly assault two people with objects like baseball batsas reported by the Armed Institute.

The event has taken place The morning of this Saturday and the Emergency Information and Coordination Center (CICU) has received the notice of the aggression at 3.00 hours.

To the place, it has mobilized an ambulance of the SAMU and another basic life support (SVB). The medical team has served two men21 and 36, for wounds. Subsequently, they have been transferred by the SVB to the hospital in La Ribera.

The armed institute has indicated that the two victims have serious injuries and one of them is Add with severe forecast.

For these facts, the Civil Guard has arrested three men, of legal age, as alleged authors.