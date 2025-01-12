This week, Readings published the family meeting between the children of Iñaki Urdangarin and his partner, Ainhoa ​​Armentiasome images that are produced year after Urdangarin and Infanta Cristina They signed their divorce and after completing three years of relationship with Ainhoa.

The publication said that, far from being idyllic days, they became days full of tension and discomfort. For this statement, the magazine relies on images of the couple with his four children while they take a walk in the mountains, where the distance between the young people and their father’s partner, always according to the publication, was more than evident. .

Be that as it may, the former athlete’s dream was fulfilled, since that first meeting of his four children with Ainhoa ​​Armentia had finally occurred, something that according to Soon, The infanta, who this magazine claims is hurt, had tried to avoid at all costs.

This week, in AfternoonAR Marisa Martín Blázquez revealed the details of the meeting, confirming that, indeed, there would have been tension between them. According to the journalist, None of Cristina and Iñaki’s children “had the intention of being with Ainhoa”.

“What happens is that they were going to visit their father and grandmother. But the father was at a time when I didn’t understand why the children didn’t want to meet Ainhoa ​​after three years of relationship.“.





According to Blázquez, Pablo was the only one who knew Ainhoaalthough this one, “have not been very proAinhoa ​​either, as the photos themselves indicate.” “Ainhoa ​​had gone to see him play a basketball game. It was Pablo who acted as an intermediary with the brothers to ask them to please do this favor… The children were very reluctant. Their father had betrayed their mother in full marriage”.