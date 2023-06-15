Partido Popular and Vox held talks on the composition of the Table hours before the plenary session for the constitution of the Regional Assembly.

The popular ones even opened up to find a formula for a Vox deputy to access a vice-presidency of the Chamber, according to party sources recognized by LA VERDAD. However, they assure that the formation of Santiago Abascal was not willing to accept anything other than the presidency of the Assembly for Alberto Garre, the parliamentarian who also proposed for the vice-presidencies and secretariats.

In any case, the anger that the president of Vox in the Region, José Ángel Antelo, carried at the end of the plenary session, was monumental. “Genoa has decided that the regional elections be repeated in the Region of Murcia,” he declared at the press conference after the session. “The PP has vetoed us and we are perplexed,” said the leader of the Santiago Abascal formation in the Region.

«Genoa has decided that the elections will be repeated in the Region of Murcia. The PP has vetoed us and we are perplexed » Jose Angel Antelo Regional President of Vox

«López Miras wants us to give him the votes and that is impossible. He offers us nothing and asks for everything » Jose Angel Antelo Regional President of Vox

«We will continue with our hand outstretched waiting for someone to take it. In the municipalities, we find 45 popular parties» Jose Angel Antelo Regional President of Vox

With the threat of electoral repetition, Antelo thus warns López Miras that, if he does not sit down to negotiate with them, Vox will vote against his future investiture, leading it to failure, since in order for the PP to succeed, it needs the favorable vote of the 9 Vox deputies in the first vote or their abstention in the second vote. The Autonomy Statute establishes that if, two months after the first failed investiture, the candidate still does not obtain the confidence of the Chamber, the Assembly would be dissolved and new regional elections would be called.

In addition, Antelo indicated that, now that the regional Parliament is underway, he does not rule out presenting a reform of the president’s law to recover the limitation of mandates established in the time of Alberto Garre at the head of the Community, something that would prevent Miras from being re-elected for the third time. This would have to be supported by PSOE and Podemos. Vélez affirmed that he would be willing to study it.

«They demanded the presidency of the Assembly, but this corresponded to the party that obtained 43% of the votes in the last elections» Joaquin Segado PP spokesman

“It has been shown that we do not need anyone’s support to govern, we simply need not to be blocked” Joaquin Segado PP spokesman

“We have an outstretched hand to Vox and to all those who want to talk about future projects for the Region of Murcia” Joaquin Segado PP spokesman

However, the leader of Vox affirms that he continues “with his hand outstretched waiting for someone to take it from us”, with the aim of reaching an agreement similar to that of the Valencian Community for the Region and in the municipalities. In any case, Antelo was pessimistic, “because in the municipalities we are finding 45 different popular parties, 46 if we count the Regional Assembly.”

«The PP wants us to give away the votes and that is impossible. They offer us nothing and they ask us for everything,” insisted Antelo, who revealed that the popular ones proposed to him “sign a piece of paper” so that Vox would always support his proposals in the Board of Spokesmen, a key body for ordering parliamentary activity every week, where the popular can’t get rid of Vox.

“We can rule alone”



The deputy secretary of Organization of the PP of the Region, Joaquín Segado, insisted that Vox wanted nothing more than the presidency of the Assembly, which according to him corresponded to “the party that achieved 43% of the votes.” Segado, who confirmed his continuity as spokesman for the Popular Parliamentary Group, pointed out that what happened with the Mesa is proof that “we do not need anyone’s support to govern, we simply need not to be blocked.”

In this sense, he assured that he has “an outstretched hand” to Vox “to talk about future projects for the Region.” Instead, the PP maintains its intention to form a government on its own.

Abascal speaks of a “profound error” and asks Miras for respect

The national president of Vox, Santiago Abascal, described as a “profound error” that the PP leaves his party out of the Regional Assembly Table, which he blamed on “state policy calculations” by the leader of the popular, Alberto Núñez Feijóo .

This was indicated by Abascal in an interview with Servimedia, where he interpreted that what happened in the Region of Murcia responds to the “attempt by Genoa 13” and by Feijóo to “dynamit the following agreements with Vox” in regional and local terms, and warned him against that pretending that his party “looks the other way” or that “gives up his votes for free to the PP in Murcia is something that is out of reality.”

According to Abascal, “it is not possible” to pretend that Vox, which “represents 18% of the citizens of the Region of Murcia” after the May 28 elections, “acts as if it did not exist.” “Whoever raises this is profoundly wrong,” he stressed, while assuring that he is “very sorry” that the citizens of the Community are “deprived” of an “alternative” such as that of the Valencian Community and Castilla y León. Abascal stated that he did not know what the PP will do in the Region from now on, but he stated that it has taken “a tremendously negative first step.” For this reason, he warned him that Vox “will vote against” the investiture of Fernando López Miras if the voters of his party “are not respected”, if “that 18% of voters is sent to the opposition” and they do not enter into the regional government.

Thus, Abascal reminded López Miras “who does not have the seats” to govern alone.