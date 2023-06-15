The decision was unanimous and considered the change in the chocolate market in Brazil in the last two decades

O Where (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) unanimously approved the acquisition of Chocolates Garoto by Nestlé Brasil. The court’s endorsement was carried out through the ACC (Merger Control Agreement), which provides for measures to preserve competition in the Brazilian chocolate market.

With the decision, the process of buying the brand that had been going on for almost 20 years ended. Nestlé acquired Chocolates Garoto in February 2002. However, the operation was vetoed by Cade in 2004. At the time, the justification was that Nestlé would represent more than 58% of the national market in the chocolate branch.

Nestlé presented a new proposed agreement at Cade earlier this year. There was the formation of a group formed by counselors of the federal body, in addition to members of the MPF (Federal Public Ministry).

According to attorney Waldir Alves, “with a lot of effort and after several rounds of negotiation, the behavioral remedies for approval of the acquisition were expanded, which were accepted by Nestlé Brasil.”

The agreement was signed through the TRF1 (Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region) on June 7 and must be ratified by the federal court.

With the decision, Nestlé commits itself to 4 commitments:

Maintain the operation of the Garoto factory in Vila Velha (ES) for a period of at least 7 years;

Also for 7 years, the company undertook to inform Cade of any acquisition of a company or brand in the national chocolate market in all forms, even if it does not meet the billing requirements set forth in competition law;

Nestlé must, for 5 years, not acquire assets representing a stake equal to or greater than 5% of market share (according to Nielsen reading, billing) in the chocolate market – the measure does not interfere with transactions on a global scale with an eventual impact on the Brazilian market;

For 7 years, in respect of free international trade, Nestlé will not intervene in third party requests related to differentiated tariffs on the importation of chocolates to the Brazilian market.

“For Nestlé, the growth and strengthening of Garoto have always been crucial for the company’s evolution in Brazil. We maintained consistent investments, always highlighting its iconic brands and fostering the development of the entire value chain. Cade’s conclusion is technical and reveals an understanding of a sector that is proving to be very competitive, open and growing”said Marcelo Melchior, CEO of Nestlé.

MARKET CHANGE

The decision was also based on the change and evolution of the chocolate market in Brazil in recent years. Assessment by Cade’s General Superintendence showed that from 2001 to 2021 there was a significant entry of competitors in the sector.

The superintendence understood that the rivalry of the market was reconfigured and, therefore, would have no reason to maintain the decision that initially rejected the deal.

“This idea reverberates in the market perception that the impacts of the Nestlé/Garoto merger have already been absorbed by the market over these years”pointed out the opinion of the body.

As per the decision,several factors contributed to the growth of the market, among which: changes in consumption habits, growth in the average income of the population, investment by companies, entry of new producers and overdevelopment of segments previously defined as niches.”

Thus, it was concluded that the competitive conditions of the segment have changed over the nearly two decades. After consulting industry competitors, Cade’s note concludes that “For the current time, the operation involves unconditional approval.”