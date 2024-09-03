The Popular Party has summoned the Minister of Justice, Presidency and Relations in the Cortes, Félix Bolaños, in the first request for witnesses for the commission of inquiry of the Centre for Sociological Research (CIS) promoted by the Popular Party in the Senate. Its director, Félix Tezanos, will also have to answer to the PP senators. This was explained by the PP spokesperson in the Upper House, Alicia García, in a press conference: “[La comisión] “This is not against the CIS or Tezanos, whose work is already in doubt, but rather to restore the prestige of the centre and guarantee its objectivity and transparency,” he said.

The PP spokesperson has described the CIS chaired by Tezanos as “a propaganda apparatus for Sanchismo”, something that, according to her, motivates this commission of inquiry. In addition, she accuses the director of the polling institution of manipulation by deliberately diverting the results of its surveys: “The deviations of the CIS are not a coincidence, they are a strategy”, she declared.

The work includes 92 requests for information, documentation or reports and a list of 35 people to appear, which can be expanded and will likely be approved by having an absolute majority in the Senate. In turn, other political groups have announced their lists. Vox intends to summon 17 people, while the PSOE has proposed 20 people to appear, including the former Minister of Universities Manuel Castells. García has announced that the conclusions of the commission of inquiry could be submitted to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.