Terry Bogard is an iconic character from the Fatal Fury series and The King of Fighters who fights using a combination of martial arts and Hakkyokuseiken techniques. His iconic moves include the “Power Geyser” and the “Burning Knuckle” which we can also see again in the video you can find in the player below.

The promotional campaign continues Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves with a lot of trailers and a lot of fighting, with the latest one released by SNK entirely focused on Terry Bogard, who certainly appears to be in great shape.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is the new chapter in the famous 2D fighting series by SNK after almost 26 years since Garou / Fatal Fury: Mark of the Wolves released in 1999 on NEO Geo and later on Dreamcast, and of which it continues the story.

The game introduces the new REV system, which offers new offensive options while bringing a greater level of strategy and dynamism to combat. As for the roster, we know that we will see the return of other classic characters in addition to Terry Bogard, including Rock Howard, Billy Kane and Kevin Rian.

The game will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) in early 2025. To while away the time, you can read our first impressions of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, which are certainly positive thanks to a combat style that is solid and deep on paper, the pace of the game and a convincing technical sector.